Four local businesses found not in compliance with alcohol sale laws

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement performed a compliance check on local businesses to make sure their customers were legally purchasing alcohol from their establishments.

The Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office conducted the check on September 25 and found four businesses located in Watertown that were out of compliance. The purpose of the check was to ensure that customers that were purchasing alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption were properly identified to confirm that they were 21 years of age or older.

After investigating the officers discovered that State Street Market, State Street Wine and Liquor, The General Store, and Franklin Street Market were out of compliance and as a result were cited.

The compliance check revealed that the following businesses in Watertown were in compliance with laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages: