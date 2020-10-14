Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
There have been 283 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 24,375 total tests
- 24,092 negative results
- 283 positive results
- 271 individuals recovered
- 87 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 296 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 11 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 0 hospitalizations
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
