CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The four St. Lawrence County chambers of commerce have approved a merger to become one single body after a members vote on Wednesday, August 23.

A press release stated that the membership voted 97-1 in favor of merging the four chambers. The ballot measure will merge the Canton, Massena, and Ogdensburg chambers with the St. Lawrence County chamber.

This is a tremendous milestone for the Integration of the chambers. While the mergers ultimately require the approval of the Department of State, we can now advance plans for the support and promotion of the businesses and communities involved, Ben Dixon, Executive Director of St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce

Three of the chambers have already voted in favor of merging. The Chamber is now accepting applications for Community Coordinators to support the goals of the Canton and Massena communities and their businesses.

Those wanting to know more about the mergers, are asked to visit www.visitstlc.com/chamber-merger or contact the Chamber directly.