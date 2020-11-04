Fourth crew of NY volunteer firefighters thanked for efforts in fighting west-coast wildfires

Commissioner Seggos (right) welcomed back the latest firefighting crew upon their return on Nov. 3 (photo: DEC)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A team of volunteer firefighters are being welcomed back to the state of New York.

On November 3, 2020, the fourth crew of volunteer firefighters from the New York State Divisions of Forest Protection, Lands and Forests and Fish and Wildlife were welcomed back after helping to contain west coast wildfires.

According to the DEC, the fourth crew flew to Denver Colorado on October 17, 2020. The crew was initially assigned to the Cameron Peak fire and then was eventually assigned to the East Troublesome fire.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos welcomed home a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters.

Wildland firefighting techniques used in Colorado over the last two weeks (photo: NYSDEC)

The crew welcomed home include the following New York volunteer firefighters:

Scott Jackson, Forest Ranger, Crew Boss, Oswego County

Mark Brand, Forest Ranger, Ulster County

James Canevari, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, St. Lawrence County

Aaron Graves, DEC Division of Lands and Forest, St. Lawrence County

Tyler Kulikowski – DEC Division of Lands and Forest, Steuben County

Kramer Kwaczala – DEC Division of Lands and Forest, Albany County

Gary Miller, Forest Ranger, Hamilton County

Tyler Mitchell, Forest Ranger, Schenectady County

Joseph Nelson – DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Otsego County

Arthur Perryman, Forest Ranger, Warren County

