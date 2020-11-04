Fourth crew of NY volunteer firefighters thanked for efforts in fighting west-coast wildfires

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A team of volunteer firefighters are being welcomed back to the state of New York.
On November 3, 2020, the fourth crew of volunteer firefighters from the New York State Divisions of Forest Protection, Lands and Forests and Fish and Wildlife were welcomed back after helping to contain west coast wildfires.
According to the DEC, the fourth crew flew to Denver Colorado on October 17, 2020. The crew was initially assigned to the Cameron Peak fire and then was eventually assigned to the East Troublesome fire.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos welcomed home a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters.
The crew welcomed home include the following New York volunteer firefighters:
- Scott Jackson, Forest Ranger, Crew Boss, Oswego County
- Mark Brand, Forest Ranger, Ulster County
- James Canevari, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, St. Lawrence County
- Aaron Graves, DEC Division of Lands and Forest, St. Lawrence County
- Tyler Kulikowski – DEC Division of Lands and Forest, Steuben County
- Kramer Kwaczala – DEC Division of Lands and Forest, Albany County
- Gary Miller, Forest Ranger, Hamilton County
- Tyler Mitchell, Forest Ranger, Schenectady County
- Joseph Nelson – DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Otsego County
- Arthur Perryman, Forest Ranger, Warren County
