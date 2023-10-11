MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 41-year-old Bangor man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident on Tuesday, October 10.

New York State Police arrested Justin Robidoux and charged him with second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated family offense. After 5 p.m. Tuesday, Troopers responded to State Route 11, in the town of Bangor for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Robidoux, and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which led to physical when Robidoux presented a wooden dowel in his hand, stating threatening remarks.

He made a motion he was going to strike the victim with the wooden dowel but hit the chair instead. The altercation escalated when Robidoux grabbed the victims face and threw the victim to the ground. The victim did not need medical attention.

Robidoux was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Bangor Court where he was released on his own recognizances and must re appear in Town of Bangor Court on a later date in October.