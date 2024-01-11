DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair from Franklin County are facing drug charges after a vehicle stop on Sunday, January 7.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs officers arrested 33-year-old Shane Monaghan and 18-year-old Marlaynna Runions for alleged possession of drugs.

Authorities said that they stopped the duo’s vehicle on State Route 11 on Sunday in the town of DeKalb. Sheriffs deputies called in a drug-sniffing K-9 and seized 9.6 grams of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl.

The pair were arrested on Monday, January 8 and each charged with both felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Monaghan and Runions were both arraigned in the Hermon Town Court and released.