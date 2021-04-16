Franklin County residents arrested in Fort Covington for possessing cocaine

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Franklin County residents were arrested this week for drug possession subsequent to a traffic stop.

New York State Police confirmed the arrest of both Kaitlynn M. Caron, 24, of Malone, and Robert A. Arnold, 26, of Bangor.

According to State Police, Caron was operating a 2012 Buick Lucerne, with Arnold riding passenger when the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop violation on April 14, 2021. Troopers found the two in possession of approximately ten grams of cocaine.

NYSP confirmed that Caron was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third degree with Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, and Criminal Contempt in the second degree.

Additionally, Arnold was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree with Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree.

Both Caron and Arnold were virtually arraigned by the Town of Brandon Court and released to reappear in the Fort Covington Town Court at a later date.