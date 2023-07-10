OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Frederic Remington Art Museum will celebrate its 100th Anniversary with a Centennial Celebration with a fun-filled evening of fantastic fare, fundraising and entertainment, according to a press release.

Centennial Celebration Committee members are pictured with a few of the event’s silent auction items. Back row: Melissa Sutherland Amy Wright, Dr. Patricia Mahoney. Front row: Mimi VanDeusen, Interim Executive Director holding a 2 night weekend stay in a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Lake Placid overlooking Mirror Lake donated by Connie Augsbury; Rich Bzura with Brilliant Flames, a barn quilt donated by the Barn Chix; and Jeffrey Spriggs with a framed pastel painting titled Badlands Buffalo donated by Catherine LaPointe-Vollmer (WWTI/Melanie Flack)

The celebration will be at The Frederic Remington Art Museum on 303 Washington Street in Ogdensburg on Friday, July 14, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature music by Fulton Road Band and Brad Byrd. The event will have hors d’oeuvres included by Sandwich Warehouse along with a cash bar provided by Hosmer’s Marina. Portraits will be available by Wendy June Photography.

Tickets are $60 per person and are available for purchase at The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s website, in person, or by calling the Museum at 315-393-2425.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of his work and is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving, and interpreting the art and archives of Remington. Summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.