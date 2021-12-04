Free coronavirus testing available at Samaritan’s Drive-Up location

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health has partnered with Jefferson County to open a free COVID-19 testing location in Watertown.

According to the Samaritan Health website, the effort comes after the positivity rate remains high across the region. The partnership will allow the Drive-Up Testing Site located at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown to offer 100 free appointments a day.

Appointments will begin on December 6 and will continue to be offered from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

The free PCR COVID-19 testing will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis and any community member with an interest to be tested can be scheduled as long as supplies are available. Test results will be available to patients within three to seven days of their test.

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Samaritan M. Andrew Short said this resource will benefit the community as it continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Samaritan is pleased that the NYS Department of Health listened to our concerns about a lack of free and accessible testing in our region,” Short said. “This is a major benefit for our community and Samaritan is proud to be part of the solution and supplying this testing service to the community.”

Once patients arrive at the Drive-Up Testing site, signs will instruct them where to go, to keep car windows closed as they enter the garage bay, and to hold identification up to the window so intake staff can validate name and date of birth during appointment check-in. Those interested in receiving a free COVID-19 test can schedule an appointment online on the Samaritan Health website.