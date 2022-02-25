WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free COVID-19 testing site in Watertown will be shut down this week.

Samaritan Health confirmed on Thursday that free New York State-sponsored COVID-19 testing will end on February 25, 2022 at its Drive-Up Testing Site.

According to Samaritan, this change was following a directive from the state after Samaritan Medical Center received notification in the last week of February.

Samaritan will continue paid PCR testing for asymptomatic patients. These tests are available to all for a $100 fee.

However, Samaritan confirmed that its Drive-Up Testing location will remain open as it tests surgical patients and those directed to be tested.

Those who have been referred to get a COVID-19 test can call the Samaritan COVID-19 testing resource line at 315-75-3100.