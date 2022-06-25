CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced that free N-95 masks and COVID-19 home test kits are available to residents.

The supplies are available at St. Lawrence County’s DMV and Human Services Building entrance in Canton. Public Health also reminded residents that free COVID-19 home test kits are available at the St. Lawrence County Court House, which can be found on a table outside of the Legislative Board Room.

The items can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Public Health is continuing to encourage residents to report positive home test results to the SLCPHD using the online form found on their website.