Free dairy, food products being distributed in Clayton on June 23

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – American Dairy Association North East is working with Glazier Packing Company, Renzi Foodservice, Clayton Chamber of Commerce, Town of Clayton and community partners to facilitate the distribution of more than 2,000 gallons of milk and 18,000 pounds of meat, produce and additional dairy products through a local drive-thru event.

The drive-thru event will take place on June 23 at Cerow Recreation Park from 10am-12pm. No registration or paperwork is required for the distribution.

There will be 300 boxes each of meat, produce and dairy, each containing 20 pounds of products. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box while supplies last.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive products. If vehicles do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, government-funded grants have been made available to food banks and community organizations to help provide much needed food to those in need.

