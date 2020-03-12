(WWTI) – Free Donut Friday is happening throughout the month of March at Dunkin’ Donuts.
Dunkin’s rewards program subscribers will receive a free donut with the purchase of any beverage every Friday in March.
Members can enjoy favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and more, including Dunkin’s new sweet treat for March, the Lucky Shamrock Donut.
LATEST STORIES:
- 40 Fort Drum soldiers entering 14 day quarantine after returning from deployment
- Fort Drum Girl Scouts celebrate Girl Scouts’ 108th birthday
- ACC: 2020 Tournament canceled; Florida State will be league champion
- Free donuts at Dunkin’ on Fridays in March
- JCC President Dr. Ty Stone honored at Skyscraper Exhibit
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.