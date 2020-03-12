Free donuts at Dunkin’ on Fridays in March

(WWTI) – Free Donut Friday is happening throughout the month of March at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Dunkin’s rewards program subscribers will receive a free donut with the purchase of any beverage every Friday in March.

Members can enjoy favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and more, including Dunkin’s new sweet treat for March, the Lucky Shamrock Donut.

