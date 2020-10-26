Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Lowville Wednesday

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered to local residents this week.

The Lewis County Health System has announced that they will offer an expanded free COVID-19 testing site on October 28, 2020. Testing will be available in a drive-thru basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the main hospital campus in Lowville, N.Y.

As Lewis County has witnessed a substantial uptick in COVID-19 cases, LCHS Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer stated, “providing access and expanding COVID-19 testing capacity is key to supporting the public health response and slowing community spread of the virus in Lewis County.”

All those requesting testing must be eight years of age or older.

COVDID-19 testing will also be available on October 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

