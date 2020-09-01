Free energy study for North Country small businesses and nonprofits

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country small businesses and nonprofits are eligible to participate in an energy study throughout 2020.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has announced the waived cost of energy studies for businesses with under 100 employees and nonprofits of any size.
According to the Cornell Cooperative Extension, the studies will be conducted by energy professionals and will provide energy reduction recommendations through energy efficiency, and adopting renewable technologies for powering, heating and cooling the building.
Those businesses or organizations looking to participate should contact the Community Energy Educator at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
