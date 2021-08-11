Free family movie night at Thompson Park on August 21

THOMPSON PARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Navy Federal will be hosting a free family movie night at Thompson Park on Saturday, August 21.

The event will take place on the top field of Thompson Park in Watertown from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Before the movie starts there will be music, free balloon twisters, free inflatable games, giveaways by Navy Federal Credit Union, and more available to those who attend.

Once it is dark there will be a 35 foot outdoor movie screen playing Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. The public is encouraged to bring their own blankets, beach chairs and snacks from home and enjoy the show.

There will be concessions available for purchase from City Dawgz of NNY. Navy Federal is asking the public to social distance and leave alcoholic beverages at home.