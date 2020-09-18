Free fishing day to take place in NYS next weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Grab your fishing poles and bait of choice on September 26.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that all New York residents can fish for free, without a license on National Hunting and Fishing Day. The national day on September 26 helps to promote outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and target shooting.

“It’s no secret that early autumn offers some of the best fishing opportunities on the calendar, and New York is teeming with some of the best lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams in the Northeast just waiting to be explored,” Governor Cuomo said. “Fishing is a tradition in my family and in families across New York State, and I encourage everyone from experienced anglers to those who have never fished before to participate in this Free Fishing Day and spend some time together outdoors.”

According to the Governor’s Office, New York’s hunters and anglers contribute an estimated $4.9 billion to the economy, supporting over 56,000 job and $623 million in state and local taxes.

Additionally, all participants are reminded that all other fishing regulations continue to apply on free fishing day. The final free fishing day for the year has been scheduled for November 11, 2020, Veterans Day.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.