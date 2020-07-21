Free food box distribution for the local Canton community

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University will be hosting a free food distribution event for families and community members in the Canton community.

On Thursday July 30 from 10 am to 2 pm, curbside pick-up of family style grocery boxes will be available to the public. The event will be held in the University’s Parking Lot J

Attendees will receive a box of frozen meats, a box of produce and a box of dairy products, while supplies lasts. The staff is encouraging no early arrivals.

All visitors to the St. Lawrence University campus are required to wear a face covering while attending the event.

This USDA Food Box Distribution is hosted by St. Lawrence University and is a part of the Federal COVID-19 Food Assistance Program. The program is intended to purchase surplus commodities to assist farms and food businesses, and to ensure free availability to those suffering from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Partners of the event include Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County, the Church and Community Program and GardenShare.

