Free food boxes available for Akwesasne residents

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Assembly of God will be providing the Akwesasne community with food boxes.

The food distribution will be taking place from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on December 13. The boxes will be handed out while supplies last at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37.

There will be 1,500 boxes available and will contain fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, milk, yogurt, and other dairy products. All Akwesasnhró:non are eligible to receive a free food box, and individuals will be able to pick up boxes for family members who aren’t able to attend.

Residents who are interested in attending should use the IGA’s main entrance located at the traffic light to receive their food box. They are also asked to bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card.

Those attending must wear a mask while picking up their box and should remain in the vehicle. More information on the food distribution can be found on the SRMT website.