Free food boxes available for Lewis County residents on June 6

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Families and seniors in need in Lewis County can go to the Lewis County Agricultural Fairgrounds on June 6 to receive pre-packaged boxes of fresh produce, dairy and pre-cooked meats at no cost. The boxes will be distributed from 3-5pm or until all 250 available boxes are gone.

There are no eligibility restrictions for people to receive food boxes. Volunteers will be there from various agencies and groups to help with the event.

With assistance from the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which aims to keep workers in the food industry employed and provide people in need with access to food, this event is being offered through the Food Bank of Central New York and the Lowville Food Pantry, along with assistance from the Lewis County Agricultural Society, Lewis County Sheriff and Lowville Village Police.

Patrons should drive in on DeWitt Street and exit via Bostwick Street. One box of food will be permitted per vehicle. Each box contains approximately 45 pounds of food.

Proper social distancing, safety and public health hygiene practices will be adhered to throughout the event. Patrons must remain in their vehicles at all times. All drivers are encouraged to wear a mask when picking up boxes. Drivers will need to open their trunks for items to be placed in there or items will be put in the back seat. All social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed per Lewis County Public Health.

For more details about the event, contact Lowville Food Pantry at 315-376-7431.

