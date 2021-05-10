Free food distribution event to be held at Gouverneur Elementary School Tuesday

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of food boxes will be distributed on the grounds of Gouverneur Elementary school tomorrow evening.

Partnering with local dairy farmers and the Food Bank of Central New York, the American Dairy Association North East will host a free drive-thru food distribution event at Gouverneur Elementary School on May 11.

According to ADANE, since the start of the pandemic and partnering with local farmers, the organization has distributed over 900,000 gallons of milk through over 200 drive-thru and drop-off events throughout its region.

“Dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients,” stated ADANE. “Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.

At the May 11 event, ADANE will distribute nearly 600 food boxes, each containing one gallon of milk and an assortment of dairy, produce and meat products.

ADANE confirmed that it will be held on a first come, first served basis. All attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles and prompted to open their trunk to receive a food box.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at Gouverneur Elementary School and members of the public are asked to not line up before 4:15 p.m.