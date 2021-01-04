Free food distribution event to be held at JCC in Watertown on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free food and milk drive-thru event will come to Watertown on Wednesday,

American Dairy Association North East has announced that they will hold a food distribution event for those in need of food assistance in the Watertown area.

According to ADANE, approximately one thousand gallons of milk, an assortment of dairy products from Northeastern producers, varieties of meat and produce will be provided to participants. Additionally, $10 gift cards, toilet paper, tissues and hand sanitizer will be provided by Hannaford and the United Way of Northern New York.

ADANE shared that this event it one of many that have been hosted since April 2020. New York Dairy farmers have distributed over 800 thousand gallons of milk at over 200 events.

The free event will be hosted by Jefferson Community College on January 6, 2021 at 1 p.m.

No registration is required, however participants are required to remain in their vehicles while attending. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

LATEST STORIES: