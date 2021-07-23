Free food distribution in Akwesasne on July 26

AKWESASNE, N.Y (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is holding a food distribution to help tribal families who are experiencing hardships.

Food will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis, due to limited food quantities. The distribution is made possible through FEMA funding.

The free food giveaway will be begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26 at the former-IGA Building located at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne. All traffic should use the main entrance to the former-IGA building at the traffic light located across from the casino’s main entrance.

Individuals must be a tribal member or resident of Akwesasne in order to qualify to receive food. Those attending should bring their own bag or box for transporting loose items.

In order to safely distribute the food, individuals attending should remain in their vehicle and social distance from others.