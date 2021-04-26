Free food distributions to continue Tuesday in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Free food distributions are set to continue for Akwesasne community members.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Native American Fellowship of the Assemblies of God announced on Monday that a third free food distribution will be held on April 27, 2021.

This event is following two successful weeks were nearly 1,300 boxes were distributed at two events. The boxes contained fresh fruit, milk, chicken, yogurt and other perishable items.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, all Akwesasne community members are eligible to receive a free food box on April 27, including those who have received on in previous events. Additionally, individuals are able to pickup a food box for a family member or others who are unable to attend the event.

Residents must also abide by the following requirements:

Individuals must bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card of Nation Red Card

Must wear a mask while picking up and remain in vehicle

Must respect social distancing

The April 27 free food box distribution will be held at the former- Mohawk Bingo Palace Building from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All traffic must use the rear Frogtown Road entrance.