Free food drive-thru event in Clayton this Friday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A food distribution is set to help the Thousand Islands region community this Friday.

American Dairy Association North East, alongside Renzi Foodservice, the Clayton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Clayton have teamed up to host a free drive-thru food distribution on September 11.

According to ADANE, over 21,000 pounds of food is set to be distributed including 260 boxes of meat, produce and dairy items. While supplies lasts, each vehicle will receive one of each box.

This event is one of the many funded through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and Nourish New York.

The event will take place at the Cerow Recreation Park beginning at 10 a.m.

All drivers and passengers attending will be required to remain in their vehicles. No prior paperwork is required.

