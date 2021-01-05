Free home weatherization assistance available to qualifying North Country residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents can qualify for weatherization assistance.

Through the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County’s Weatherization Assistance Program, qualifying North Country residents can receive a variety of services to help with energy efficiency and reduce costs.

According to the CAPC, the local program allows up to three certified quality control inspectors to check each home and over one hundrerr training certificates are held by staff ad the agency.

List below are the eligibility qualifications for North Country residents for the free program.

Number of residents in householdGross Monthly Income
1$2,610
2$3,413
3$4,216
4$5,019
5$5,822
6$6,625
7$6,775
8$7,353
9$8,100
10$8,847
11$9,594

The following services are availiable through the Program.

  • Wall and attic insulation
  • Furnace cleaning and tuning
  • Furnace replacement
  • Refrigerator and water heater replacement
  • Window, door, basement air sealing
  • Smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector replacement
  • Fan and range hood installation

Those interested in signing up for the program are encouraged to visit the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County’s website.

