Free household hazardous waste collection day coming to Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Saturday, North Country residents can dispose of hazardous household waste, free of charge.

The Development Authority of the North Country, Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are prepping for their free household hazardous waste collection day scheduled for September 18. This collection event allows all residential households in the three counties to dispose of a list of materials.

At the Human Services Building in Canton from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., households can dispose of the following materials: Solvents, pesticides, vehicle fluids, fluorescent light tubes, adhesives, epoxy resins, polishes and waxes, antifreeze, pool chemicals, photography chemicals, household cleaning products, driveway sealers, wood preservatives, corrosives, home chemistry sets, aerosol cans containing product, products containing mercury and oil-based paints.

Unwanted or unused prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and medications from residential households will also be collected by Law Enforcement officials at the event.

However, the following materials will not be accepted: Latex paint, motor oil, asbestos, materials containing PCBs, construction and demolition material, smoke detectors, commercial or agricultural hazardous wastes, automotive batteries, tires, non-hazardous recyclable materials, unsorted solid waste, radioactive materials, empty aerosol cans, propane cylinders, electronic equipment and batteries.

Additionally, waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms, municipalities, or conditionally exempt small quantity generators.

The final free household hazardous waste collection day of the year will be held on October 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will take place at the Jefferson County Highway building on Outer West Main Street in Watertown.

Call 315-661-3234 or visit North Country Recycles online for more information.