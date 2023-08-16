WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – There will be a number of household hazardous waste collection days in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in the coming months.

The next collection day will be Saturday, September 9 in Lewis County at the county transfer site at 7952 State Route 26 in Lowville from 8 a.m. until noon.

St. Lawrence County’s next collection day will be Saturday, September 23 at Human Services Building 80 State Route 310 in Canton from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Jefferson County will have its collection day on Saturday, October 7 at the Jefferson County Highway Department on 21897 County Rd 190 in Watertown from 8 a.m. until noon.

The events are only open to residential households in the tri-county region.

Here is a list of items that will be accepted:

Antifreeze

Fluorescent Light Tubes

Pesticides

Vehicle Fluids (NO motor oil)

Solvents

Adhesives

Epoxy Resins

Polishes & Waxes

Pool Chemicals

Photography Chemicals

Household Cleaning Products

Driveway Sealers

Wood Preservatives

Corrosives

Home Chemistry Sets

Aerosol Cans Containing Product

Products Containing Mercury (no thermostats)

Here’s what won’t be accepted at the events:

Oil & Latex Paints

Propane Cylinders / Tanks

Tires & Motor Oil (Recycle at a Service Station)

Asbestos

Materials Containing PCBs

Construction & Demolition Material

Smoke Detectors (Manufacturer Mail-in)

Non-residential Hazardous Wastes

Automotive Batteries (Recycle at Retailer)

Explosives, Flares and Munitions

Non-Hazardous Recyclable Materials

Radioactive Materials

Empty Aerosol Cans (Put in Recycling Bin)

E-waste (TVs or Computers)

Single Use & Rechargeable Batteries

Commercial or Agricultural Hazardous Wastes

This event is sponsored by the Development Authority of the North Country, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. For more information, call 315-661-3234.