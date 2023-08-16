WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – There will be a number of household hazardous waste collection days in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in the coming months.
The next collection day will be Saturday, September 9 in Lewis County at the county transfer site at 7952 State Route 26 in Lowville from 8 a.m. until noon.
St. Lawrence County’s next collection day will be Saturday, September 23 at Human Services Building 80 State Route 310 in Canton from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Jefferson County will have its collection day on Saturday, October 7 at the Jefferson County Highway Department on 21897 County Rd 190 in Watertown from 8 a.m. until noon.
The events are only open to residential households in the tri-county region.
Here is a list of items that will be accepted:
- Antifreeze
- Fluorescent Light Tubes
- Pesticides
- Vehicle Fluids (NO motor oil)
- Solvents
- Adhesives
- Epoxy Resins
- Polishes & Waxes
- Pool Chemicals
- Photography Chemicals
- Household Cleaning Products
- Driveway Sealers
- Wood Preservatives
- Corrosives
- Home Chemistry Sets
- Aerosol Cans Containing Product
- Products Containing Mercury (no thermostats)
Here’s what won’t be accepted at the events:
- Oil & Latex Paints
- Propane Cylinders / Tanks
- Tires & Motor Oil (Recycle at a Service Station)
- Asbestos
- Materials Containing PCBs
- Construction & Demolition Material
- Smoke Detectors (Manufacturer Mail-in)
- Non-residential Hazardous Wastes
- Automotive Batteries (Recycle at Retailer)
- Explosives, Flares and Munitions
- Non-Hazardous Recyclable Materials
- Radioactive Materials
- Empty Aerosol Cans (Put in Recycling Bin)
- E-waste (TVs or Computers)
- Single Use & Rechargeable Batteries
- Commercial or Agricultural Hazardous Wastes
This event is sponsored by the Development Authority of the North Country, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. For more information, call 315-661-3234.