Free masks, hand sanitizer available for Lewis County farmers and producers

LOWVILLE, N.Y (WWTI) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County and NYS Department of Agricultural and Markets are partnering to provide supplies to benefit the health and safety of local farmers and farm employees.

Producers are eligible for free face masks and hand sanitizer, available in two ounce containers and one gallon containers. Production farms of any type are encouraged to participate, along with farm stands, CSAs, greenhouses and u-pick operations.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County Office at the Lewis County Education Center will be the distribution point, at 7395 East Road in Lowville, but arrangements can be made for direct contact farm delivery if necessary.

The sign up process is simple and can be done by contacting CCE Lewis at 315-376-5270 or emailing lewis@cornell.edu.

Anyone interested must sign up for product and pick up times. The products will be handed out on the following dates:

May 13 from 12:30pm-3:30pm

May 14 from 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

May 16 from 9am-noon

The initiative is part of the county-wide effort to help stop the spread of COVID19. Anyone outside of Lewis County is encouraged to contact their local Cooperative Extension for distribution information.

