MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District.

According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.

The Department said that this means that school meal fees will more reflect the real cost of each meal instead of being subsidized.

Masses families are being urged to “plan now,” however, more information will be released soon on meal prices.

Students are still able to apply for free and reduced lunches in the Massena District. An application for this program can be found on the District’s website.