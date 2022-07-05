WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for children will be available at various locations in Watertown this summer.
This is through the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County’s Summer Food Service Program. Free meals are available to all children up to 18 years old, and those with disabilities up to 21 years old.
There are no income or registration requirements for this program. Meals will be distributed on weekdays at locations within the City of Watertown. The full schedule is listed below:
- Maywood Terrace, Grove Street
- July 5 through August 12
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
- Meadowbrook Apartments, Eastern Boulevard
- July 5 through August 12
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Disabled Persons Action Organization, 633 Davidson Street
- July 5 through August 12
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
- Salvation Army, 723 State Street
- July 25 to August 12
- Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.
Meals will also be served through the Watertown City School District. Locations and times are listed below:
- H.T. Wiley Intermediate School
- June 28 to August 26
- Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- YMCA Fairgrounds
- June 27 to August 24
- Lunch Only: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Watertown High School
- July 5 to August 17
- Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- ACES
- July 5 to August 12
- Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Case Middle School
- July 11 to August 5
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.