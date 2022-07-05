WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for children will be available at various locations in Watertown this summer.

This is through the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County’s Summer Food Service Program. Free meals are available to all children up to 18 years old, and those with disabilities up to 21 years old.

There are no income or registration requirements for this program. Meals will be distributed on weekdays at locations within the City of Watertown. The full schedule is listed below:

Maywood Terrace, Grove Street July 5 through August 12 Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.

Meadowbrook Apartments, Eastern Boulevard July 5 through August 12 Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Disabled Persons Action Organization, 633 Davidson Street July 5 through August 12 Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army, 723 State Street July 25 to August 12 Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Lunch: Noon to 1 p.m.



Meals will also be served through the Watertown City School District. Locations and times are listed below: