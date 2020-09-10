Free meals available to all enrolled students at Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the Indian River Central School District is following a hybrid learning schedule this school year, students will have accessibility to free meals during the school week.

The IRCSD Food Service announced that through the USDA, all enrolled children will have access to free meals during both in-person and remote days of instruction. Allowing parents or guardians to pick up three days of meals for virtual learning days.

According to the food service, both breakfast and lunch is available to all students.

For in-person learning days, students can receive their meals at the cafeteria. The food service stated those who bring their lunch can additionally purchase a milk. Breakfast options include a hot or cold meal. Lunch options for K-12 are limited to a hot meal or peanut butter and jelly sandwhich.

During virtual days, students have the option to pick up three days worth of meals. For students attending in-school instruction on Monday and Tuesday, meals can be picked up on Wednesday, and those attending on Thursday and Friday can pick up on Monday.

Pick-up locations are as followed:

Calcium Primary School

Indian River Intermediate School

Theresa Primary School

Antwerp Primary School

According to the food service, meal pick-up runs from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This current program is set to last through December 31, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.