Free medication destruction kits to be distributed in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free medication destruction kits are set to be distributed throughout Jefferson County this fall.

As October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Kinney Drugs and the Alliance for Better Communities have established a new partnership to help North Country communities properly dispose of medications.

“Deterra and Dispose” will help to distribute medication destruction kits at Kinney Drugs locations throughout Jefferson County.

According to Kinney’s 3,200 free Deterra kits will be distributed. The kits use activated carbon to adsorb and firmly bind pharmaceuticals in sealed, USDA-certified plant-based pouches.

Kinney Drugs stated that this partnership will help combat the misuse of medications or the possibility of them damaging the environment through improper disposal.

Community members can receive these kits at Kinney’s pharmacies throughout the county.

