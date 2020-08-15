Free milk and food drive coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Watertown community can look forward to a free milk food drive-thru.

American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America and Renzi Foodservice to help distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk and 21,000 pounds of additional food.

Food will be distributed on August 18 at Jefferson Community College starting at 11 a.m.

Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one food box containing 20 pounds of produce. A total of 1,080 food boxes will be distributed. The event will run on a first come, first serve basis.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.

