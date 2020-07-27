Free milk and food drive for St. Lawrence County community

American Dairy Association North East, representing over 10,000 dairy farmers, and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)

COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Dairy Association North East will be coming to the North Country once again on Wednesday July 29.

This drive-thru distribution event will provide 2,000 gallons of milk from Glazier Packing Company and about 21,000 pounds of food from Renzi Foodservice.

No registration is required, and all attendees will receive two gallons of milk and one box of meat, produce, and additional dairy items.

The milk and food distribution will take place at Colton- Pierrepont Central School beginning at 3 pm.

This event is one of several that has provided North Country community members with essential nutrients.

According to ADANE, local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.

