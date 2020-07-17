Free milk and food drive to come to the Thousand Islands Region

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Dairy Association of the North East will return to the Thousand Islands on July 22 to distribute food and milk products to nearby residents.

In partnership with the Glazier Packing Company, Renzi Foodservice, the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Clayton and other community facilitates, will distribute over 2,500 gallons of milk, and 21,000 pounds of additional food.

According to the American Dairy Association, this free event will help provide essential nutrients to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Each attendee will receive two gallons of milk and one box of meat, produce, and one box of additional dairy products, while supplies lasts.

All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will place the produce in the trunk of vehicles. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

The drive-thru event will be held at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton, on Wednesday, July 22 beginning at 10 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.