Free milk and food drive to return to Sandy Creek

American Dairy Association North East, representing over 10,000 dairy farmers, and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) – The America Dairy Association North East is partnering with several groups in the North Country to distribute food and milk to those in need.

A free milk and food drive will take place at the Oswego County Fairgrounds on July 16.

This drive-thru event will distribute over 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of food. Donated food supplies includes meat, fresh produce, and additional dairy products.

While supplies lasts, each attending vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one box of each food category.

Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, food banks have been awarded grants funded by the government to help provide food and nutrition of communities.

Facilitators of the event include:

Upstate Niagara Cooperative

Renzi Foodservice

Sandy Creek Central School District

Pulaski Academy School District

Oswego County Fair Association

The event will take place at the Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek, N.Y. 13145) on Thursday, July 16 at 12:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.