SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (WWTI) – The America Dairy Association North East is partnering with several groups in the North Country to distribute food and milk to those in need.
A free milk and food drive will take place at the Oswego County Fairgrounds on July 16.
This drive-thru event will distribute over 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of food. Donated food supplies includes meat, fresh produce, and additional dairy products.
While supplies lasts, each attending vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one box of each food category.
Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, food banks have been awarded grants funded by the government to help provide food and nutrition of communities.
Facilitators of the event include:
- Upstate Niagara Cooperative
- Renzi Foodservice
- Sandy Creek Central School District
- Pulaski Academy School District
- Oswego County Fair Association
The event will take place at the Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek, N.Y. 13145) on Thursday, July 16 at 12:00 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Cuomo urges motorists to slow down through work zones, passing accidents
- Niagara Falls police: Juvenile steals car with baby inside
- Family shocked after 2-year-old escapes locked house, walks down street before dawn
- First federal execution in nearly 2 decades carried out in Indiana
- Free milk and food drive to return to Sandy Creek
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.