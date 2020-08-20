Free movie night for Fort Drum families at Black River Drive-In

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Join the Black River Drive-In for “Aquaman” and “Wonder Woman” on August 20.

Fort Drum Family Moral, Welfare and Recreation is helping to host a free move night to all DoD ID card holders.

Guests will receive free admission and a snack voucher upon presenting ID. Gates open at 7 p.m. and “Aquaman” is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.

No registration is required, but space is limited and will be run on a first come first serve basis.

Social distancing rules and COVID-19 regulations apply.

