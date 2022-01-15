LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health System is accepting applications for its certified nurse aide program taking place in February.

The course is New York State approved and includes clinical and classroom instruction in resident care. The goal of the course is to prepare students for the Nurse Assistant certification.

Certified Nurse Aides are caregivers who provide patients assistance with daily activities and their basic needs. According to the LCHS, the position requires good communication skills, professionalism, and the ability to form positive relationships with patients.

In the program’s skills lab, students will practice taking vital signs, assisting with resident mobility and resident hygiene. The clinical experience allows students to work with residents on nursing units at the hospital and nursing home.

Those interested in applying for the program can do so on the LCHS website or in the Human Resources Department located at 7785 N. State Street in Lowville. Applicants will be required to pass a drug test, background screening, and physical.

Applications must be received by January 21 to be considered for the February 2022 program. More information about the program can be found on the LCHS website.