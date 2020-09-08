Free online vocal ensemble lessons open for young vocalists in NNY

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New musical opportunities are available to young vocalists in the North Country.

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music has announced their new offerings of a free online vocal ensemble and singing lessons for youth. Students between the ages 8 and 18 can participate in weekly sessions starting this fall.

According to the school, while singing a variety of genres and styles, participants can expect vocal warm-ups, songs and creative projects. Additionally, all singers will receive instruction specialized to their voices.

Leading all free sessions will be expert Crane School of Music faculty.

Sessions will be held Fridays starting October 2, 2020 through November 20, 2020, and run from 4:10 to 5 p.m. Any participant under the age of 13 must be accompanied online by an adult.

