Free pool shuttle adds a new stop in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the success of the free Watertown city pool shuttle, City of Watertown and First Student will offer a new stop.

Beginning August 31, 2020, First Student will offer pick-ups at the Watertown Fairgrounds, North Elementary School and the main Transfer Bus Station on Arcade Street in Watertown.

The schedule is as followed:

Pick up Drop off/ pick up Drop off/pick up Drop off/ pick up Drop off only Fairgrounds pool 10 a.m 12:15 p.m. 2:15 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 5:35 p.m. Main Transfer Station 10:10 a.m. 12:25 p.m. 2:25 p.m. 4:25 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Arrive at Park 10:30 p.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. North Elementary 10:15 p.m. 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Main Transfer Station 10:25 p.m. 12:40 p.m. 2:40 p.m. 4:40 p.m. Arrive at Park 10:35 p.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. 4:50 p.m. Leave Park Noon 2 p.m. 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

The shuttle remains free of charge but is limited to 20 riders at a time. The bus is scheduled to run through September 5, 2020.

