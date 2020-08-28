Free pool shuttle adds a new stop in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the success of the free Watertown city pool shuttle, City of Watertown and First Student will offer a new stop.
Beginning August 31, 2020, First Student will offer pick-ups at the Watertown Fairgrounds, North Elementary School and the main Transfer Bus Station on Arcade Street in Watertown.
The schedule is as followed:
|Pick up
|Drop off/ pick up
|Drop off/pick up
|Drop off/ pick up
|Drop off only
|Fairgrounds pool
|10 a.m
|12:15 p.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|4:15 p.m.
|5:35 p.m.
|Main Transfer Station
|10:10 a.m.
|12:25 p.m.
|2:25 p.m.
|4:25 p.m.
|5:45 p.m.
|Arrive at Park
|10:30 p.m.
|1 p.m.
|2:45 p.m.
|4:45 p.m.
|North Elementary
|10:15 p.m.
|12:30 p.m.
|2:30 p.m.
|4:30 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|Main Transfer Station
|10:25 p.m.
|12:40 p.m.
|2:40 p.m.
|4:40 p.m.
|Arrive at Park
|10:35 p.m.
|1 p.m.
|2:45 p.m.
|4:50 p.m.
|Leave Park
|Noon
|2 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
The shuttle remains free of charge but is limited to 20 riders at a time. The bus is scheduled to run through September 5, 2020.
