Free pool shuttle adds a new stop in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the success of the free Watertown city pool shuttle, City of Watertown and First Student will offer a new stop.

Beginning August 31, 2020, First Student will offer pick-ups at the Watertown Fairgrounds, North Elementary School and the main Transfer Bus Station on Arcade Street in Watertown.

The schedule is as followed:

Pick upDrop off/ pick upDrop off/pick upDrop off/ pick upDrop off only
Fairgrounds pool10 a.m12:15 p.m.2:15 p.m.4:15 p.m.5:35 p.m.
Main Transfer Station10:10 a.m.12:25 p.m.2:25 p.m.4:25 p.m.5:45 p.m.
Arrive at Park10:30 p.m.1 p.m.2:45 p.m.4:45 p.m.
North Elementary10:15 p.m.12:30 p.m.2:30 p.m.4:30 p.m.6 p.m.
Main Transfer Station10:25 p.m.12:40 p.m.2:40 p.m.4:40 p.m.
Arrive at Park10:35 p.m.1 p.m.2:45 p.m.4:50 p.m.
Leave ParkNoon2 p.m.4 p.m.5:30 p.m.

The shuttle remains free of charge but is limited to 20 riders at a time. The bus is scheduled to run through September 5, 2020.

