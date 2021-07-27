Free printers available for local non-profit organizations or schools until July 29

INDIAN RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River is looking for a non-profit organization or local school that is in need of a printer.

The Indian River Central School District has extra HP LaserJet Pro 400 printers and HP LaserJet P2055 printers with corresponding ink cartridges that are still operational and are in good shape.

They are searching for a non-profit organization or local school that are interested in taking some of the printers and putting them to use. The excess printers will be available until July 29.

Those who are interested should call 315-642-3477 to identify their organization and provide their address. They will then be able to make arrangements to pick up a designated number of printers.