ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in St. Lawrence County have the opportunity to get their pets vaccinated against rabies for free.

According to a press release from St. Lawrence Public Health, they will be offering a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 12. The clinic will take place on the first floor of the Human Services Building in Canton.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. until noon. However, those interested in attending are required to register and make an appointment to enter the clinic.

Individuals can book their appointments by going to the St. Lawrence County Public Health website or the St. Lawrence County Public Health Facebook page and following the link to register their pet.

The clinic is open to dogs, cats, and ferrets at least 3 months old. All pets must be appropriately handled throughout the duration of the clinic. Residents are advised that dogs must be on leashes, and cats and ferrets must be in carriers. If a carrier is not available, a pillowcase is an acceptable form of a carrier for cats and ferrets.