Free rabies clinic in Ogdensburg on October 13

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pet owners can have their pets vaccinated against rabies at no charge on October 13 in Ogdensburg. The clinic is being hosted by St. Lawrence County Public Health and will take place at the Town and Country Vet Clinic at 904 Moreland Road from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Pet owners that are interested in their pet attending are required to pre-register on the St. Lawrence County Health’s website. According to the town of Ogdensburg’s website, those that have not registered in advance will not be seen.

The clinic will be limited to the first 200 registered participants, however, there will be another clinic available to the public to attend on October 16. Those who need assistance registering for either clinic should contact the Ogdensburg City Clerk.

Those who register for the clinic are asked to remain in their car after they are directed to their designated parking spot on the day of the event. Pet owners should put on a mask once they have stopped their car and wait for a staff member to approach their car to verify their name, their pet’s name, and instruct them on what the next steps are for getting their pet vaccinated.

Once owners return home with their vaccinated pet they are advised to sanitize their leashes and carrier. Donations will be accepted at the clinic but are not required.