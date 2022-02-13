NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has launched this year’s Trees for Tribs’ “Buffer in a Bag” program.

The program gives landowners the opportunity to receive free seedlings for streamside plantings. Both private and public landowners are able to apply for the program to receive a bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings.

To qualify, landowners must have a property in New York State with at least 50 feet bordering a stream, river, or lake, and provide photos or a map of the planting location. There are 350 bags available statewide for this round of applications and recipients are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in applying for the program can do so on the DEC website. The 2022 application period will be open from February 10 until 3 p.m. on April 11.

The goal of the program is to have the seedlings planted near streams, rivers, or lakes to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, and improve wildlife habitat. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the seedlings can make a positive impact on the environment.

“Small-scale streamside plantings can help decrease erosion, slow floodwaters, and protect fish and wildlife habitat,” Commissioner Seggos said. “We encourage New York landowners with waterside properties to participate in DEC’s ‘Buffer in a Bag’ program to bolster our efforts to protect water quality and safeguard communities from flooding.”

The Trees for Tribs program is managed by DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests and supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. The seedlings for the program are provided by DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery. More information can be found on the DEC website.

