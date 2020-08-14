Free shuttle to Thompson Park pool starting Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hop on a free ride to the Thompson Park Pool on the new city shuttle.

The Watertown City Council has announced a free pool shuttle will be offered to the city starting August 14 and run through September 5. It will run Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shuttle will have pick up locations at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena at the Alex T Duffy Fairgrounds, and North Elementary School at 171 E Hoard Street in Watertown.

Read the full schedule below:

Pick- upDrop-off/ pick-upDrop-off/ pick-upDrop-off/ pick-upDrop-off only
Fairgrounds
Pool		10 a.m.12:15 p.m.2:15 p.m.4:15 p.m.5:45 p.m.
Arrive at park10:30 a.m.1:00 p.m.2:45 p.m.4:45 p.m.
North Elementary10:15 a.m.12:30 p.m.2:30 p.m.4:30 p.m.6:00 p.m.
Arrive at park10:30 a.m.1:00 p.m.2:45 p.m.4:45 p.m.
Leave parkNoon2:00 p.m.4:00 p.m.5:30 p.m.
Free Thompson Park shuttle

The shuttle is free to all, but riders are required to wear face masks and follow proper social distancing guidelines.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult and will run on a first come first serve basis.

