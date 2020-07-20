WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free telescopic astronomy event is coming to Thousand Islands Park.
Watertown City School District and the Sci-Tech Center are hosting an event on July 30 at 9 pm.
Telescopes will be set up by staff and participants will have clear views of the moon, as well as the planet Saturn with its rings, and the planet Jupiter with its moons.
The event will take place in front of the Thousand Island Park Library, at 42743 St Lawrence Ave, Thousand Island Park, New York.
Participants are encouraged to bring bug repellent, and will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In the event of overcast skies, the observing session will be canceled.
LATEST STORIES:
- Free telescopic astronomy night at Thousand Islands Park
- Gouverneur’s St. James School receives anonymous $25,000 Gift
- Exclusive Area 51 photographs show rarely seen angles of secret base
- Young children spread COVID-19 much less than others, study finds
- Historic Saratoga Spa State Park Bathhouse reopens after 85 years
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.