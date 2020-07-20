Free telescopic astronomy night at Thousand Islands Park

FILE – This July 23, 2008 file image made available by NASA shows the planet Saturn, as seen from the Cassini spacecraft. Twenty new moons have been found around Saturn, giving the ringed planet a total of 82, scientists said Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute via AP, File)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free telescopic astronomy event is coming to Thousand Islands Park.

Watertown City School District and the Sci-Tech Center are hosting an event on July 30 at 9 pm.

Telescopes will be set up by staff and participants will have clear views of the moon, as well as the planet Saturn with its rings, and the planet Jupiter with its moons.

The event will take place in front of the Thousand Island Park Library, at 42743 St Lawrence Ave, Thousand Island Park, New York.

Participants are encouraged to bring bug repellent, and will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

In the event of overcast skies, the observing session will be canceled.

