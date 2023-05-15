(WWTI) — A Freeze Watch issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties will be in effect from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees could kill crops and sensitive vegetation. Freezing temperatures can also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service is advising residents throughout both counties to take steps to protect plants from the cold. Outdoor pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possible bursting.

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect them from freezing.