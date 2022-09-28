ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be a chilly remainder of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and areas in the Northern Adirondacks region.

Beginning late Thursday night, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to hit the region, reaching as low as 28 degrees, according to the NWS.

The NWS warned that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Houseplants should be brought indoors.

The freeze watch is set to continue through the early morning hours on Friday, September 30.