JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Jefferson County.

The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday for the far northwestern portions of Jefferson county along the Saint Lawrence River. The advisory will not affect Watertown since temperatures will remain above freezing in the city.

The advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. Residents in the area should be prepared for slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges. The NWS also warned that the conditions will result in slick roads and advised drivers to slow down and use caution.